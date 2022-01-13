X-Rite Showcases Digital Strategies for Brand Print Quality at COLOR22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announced they are exhibiting the latest color measurement and print quality management solutions at COLOR22 Conference, January 22-25, 2022, in La Jolla, CA. During the event, X-Rite thought leaders will present sessions on implementing digital strategies for brand print quality management programs and the impact of industry standards on printing outcomes.

"We are excited to be back at COLOR22 highlighting the transformative impact digital workflow software has in creating a more efficient and sustainable print packaging process," said Cindy Cooperman, Vice President, Brand Global Strategic Accounts, X-Rite. "Attendees will learn how connected color workflows that include reference grade color measurement instruments and cloud-based software help deliver exceptional color quality while improving productivity from conception to formulation to production to final printed product."

X-Rite sessions at COLOR22:

Digital Strategies for Brand Print Quality Programs, Cindy Cooperman, Monday, January 24 from 2:00 – 2:50 p.m.

In this session, Cooperman will discuss how packaging and printing supply chains were put to the test in 2020 as the world responded to the high demand for essential products amid a global pandemic. Those CPG and packaging printers already enabled with digital workflows and processes benefited from increased business agility and rose to the challenge. Cooperman will highlight what worked for these printers during this challenging time and explain practical strategies to implement digital color and report print quality back to brands.

Standards Today and Tomorrow, Ray Cheydleur, Printing and Imaging Product Portfolio Manager, Monday, January 24 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.

In this panel discussion, Cheydleur, along with other industry experts will discuss today's trends, technologies, and standards development, and their impact on color management in the future.

"Printers need digital workflow tools that are flexible to support multiple printing applications and technologies while ensuring color quality across a range of substrates and product offerings," added Cheydleur. "At COLOR22, customers can speak with X-Rite Color Experts about their specific needs and learn how connected color management solutions, training and services can improve team performance and reduce costs."

For more information about X-Rite print and packaging solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/industry-solutions/print-packaging.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, photographers and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.

©2022 X-Rite, Inc. All rights reserved. X-Rite is a registered trademark of X-Rite, Inc. PANTONE® and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Alicia Libucha, Xrite, 8572050919, alicialibucha@xrite.com

SOURCE X-Rite