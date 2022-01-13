Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market to Record 3.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022: By Type (PVA, PVOH, EVA, EVOH, and others) and Region - Forecast till 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market value is set to grow by USD 2.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report

One of the key factors driving growth in the vinyl acetate monomer market is the rising residential and commercial infrastructure activities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vinyl acetate monomer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Celanese Corp.- The company offers vinyl acetate monomer products for the production of polymer emulsions such as water-based paints, adhesives, paper coatings and textile finishes.

The company offers vinyl acetate monomer products for the production of polymer emulsions such as water-based paints, adhesives, paper coatings and textile finishes. China Petrochemical Corp.- The company offers vinyl acetate monomer products for surfactants, catalysts, and 3D printing.

The company offers vinyl acetate monomer products for surfactants, catalysts, and 3D printing. Dow Inc.- The company offers vinyl acetate monomer products that can be used in paints and coatings, adhesives, and redispersable polymer powder.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the product offerings, drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2026.

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

PVA



PVOH



EVA



EVOH



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71894

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Celanese Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Saudi International Petrochemical Co., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for vinyl acetate monomers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vinyl acetate monomer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vinyl acetate monomer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vinyl acetate monomer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vinyl acetate monomer market vendors

Related Reports:

Vinyl Ester Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The vinyl ester market share is expected to increase by USD 350.65 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The polyvinyl alcohol films market share is expected to increase by USD 2.43 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Celanese Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Saudi International Petrochemical Co., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinyl-acetate-monomer-market-to-record-3-50-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-by-type-pva-pvoh-eva-evoh-and-others-and-region---forecast-till-2026--301459537.html

SOURCE Technavio