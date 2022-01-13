'Signeasy for Salesforce' is Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signeasy, the leading cloud-based eSignature solution for businesses*, today announced it has launched 'Signeasy for Salesforce' on AppExchange. This add-on makes it easier for sales teams to execute sales contracts and close deals faster, without having to leave the Salesforce platform. It is currently available on AppExchange here.
"Our brand promise is to bring ease and simplicity to all our customers, wherever they are. Signeasy for Salesforce offers powerful capabilities and is an ideal fit for users looking for a modern, easy-to-use eSignature solution that is highly rated and trusted by customers worldwide," said Sunil Patro, founder and CEO of Signeasy.
Signeasy for Salesforce enhances the company's eSignature offerings for all business workflows, bringing speed and scale to growing teams. This add-on is designed to save time and eliminate manual effort for users, so they can focus on adding value to their customers. It is intuitive for the salespeople and Salesforce admins, transparent with its pricing, and can be set up in just a few steps.
Users can send documents out for signature and track their progress within the Opportunities, Accounts, and Contacts sections. The integration enables users to:
- Send one or multiple documents for signature to various customers from the Opportunities, Accounts, and Contacts pages with just a few clicks.
- Keep up to date on an opportunity by tracking the status of documents sent out for signature, so that salespeople can effectively follow up and drive the deal to closure.
- Reduce errors and save time by using templates of frequently used documents (RFQs, Contracts, Proposals).
- Signed documents are automatically saved to Salesforce, helping the salesperson manage signed documents effectively.
"Signeasy is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation by offering an easy-to-use electronic signature solution," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
To download Signeasy's eSignature app on the Salesforce AppExchange, visit appexchange.salesforce.com. To learn more about Signeasy's other features and apps, visit signeasy.com.
* Signeasy ranks in the Leader Quadrant of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2021
About Signeasy
Signeasy is a leading eSignature company that offers an easy-to-use, cross-platform and cloud-based eSignature and document transaction management solution for businesses. Over 160,000 customers in 55,000 companies worldwide use Signeasy to digitize and streamline business workflows. Signeasy integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace, Office 365, Salesforce, Dropbox, and Box, and is an Apple Mobility Partner. Signeasy's app for iOS and Android has been downloaded more than 8 million times, regularly ranking among the App Store's 100 highest-grossing business apps, and consistently receives top scores in customer satisfaction among independent reviews of eSignature solutions.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Media Contact:
Ted Miller
Ted Miller Group for Signeasy
ted_miller@tedmillergroup.com
SOURCE SignEasy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.