2021 Year-End Milestones Position World Amenities to Hire Managers to Oversee Operations and Product Delivery

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Amenities, Inc., a leading global supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, is pleased to announce it is in hiring mode to support its 2022 growth and expansion initiatives. In Q4, World Amenities added three experienced managers to head up its supply chain and logistics divisions. The new team members cover key roles in national distribution sales management, corporate account management, online sales account management, and one-on-one direct customer service, management, and quality control.

"The addition of these individuals will help drive World Amenities 2022-2023 growth initiatives," said Co-owner and Manager Paul Hodge.

With travel and tourism on the rebound, the hospitality industry requires a tighter turnaround for ordering amenities and delivery. To this end, one of World Amenities' key 2021 Q2 milestones was moving the majority of its product and product packaging to North America. The move serves all parties' interests – customers, product end-users, and vendors.

Based on demand for shorter lead times, in Q1 2022, World Amenities will open its third distribution center in Atlanta, Georgia. The 40,000 square feet distribution center is ideal for servicing the needs of its expanding customer base. From supplying New York City's Manhattan hotels to customers across the South, Eastern seaboard, and the Caribbean, product shipping time is approximately 48-72 hours.

"With the current frazzled status of the supply chain logistics industry, the North America manufacturing move and adding an East Coast distribution center was fortuitous," said Co-owner Paul Hodge. "For 2022, we are focusing on hiring talented and experienced managers to orchestrate and streamline our production, packaging, and on-time delivery."

Additional 2021 milestones include World Amenities making its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. It was one of 27 travel and hospitality firms on the national list and the only hospitality company among San Diego's 107 listed companies. In addition, Co-owner and Manager Paul Hodge was recognized as one of its outstanding 40 under 40 business leaders by the San Diego Metropolitan magazine and one of San Diego's NEXT Top Business Leaders finalists by the San Diego Business Journal. The 2021 awards support World Amenities' growth and reputation in the industry.

About World Amenities, Inc.

Founded in 2015, World Amenities, an Inc. 5000 company, is a trusted leading global supplier of quality luxe skincare-based brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories. The company brings a wealth of 20 years of experience in the innovation, production, and distribution of advanced skincare and cosmetic brands to more than 70 global markets in 40,000 plus hotels, salons, spas, medical and educational sites. With three distribution centers, World Amenities is an influencer on the hospitality industry's standards and expectations. It uniquely designs, formulates, customizes, and manufactures each personal care guest room amenity, with artisanal skills and cosmetic-quality ingredients. In addition, World Amenities products are environmentally friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable. For more information, go to https://www.worldamenities.com.

