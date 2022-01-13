Identity Theft Resource Center to Release 16th Annual Data Breach Report at Policy Forum During Data Privacy Week 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, announced its commitment to Data Privacy Week 2022. The ITRC supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.

As part of Data Privacy Week 2022 on January 24-28, the ITRC will unveil the 16th edition of our Annual Data Breach Report, supported by Sontiq, a TransUnion company, at 11:30 a.m. EST/8:30 a.m. PST on Monday, January 24 at the two-day virtual Identity, Authentication, and the Road Ahead policy forum presented by the Better Identity Coalition (BIC), FIDO Alliance and the ITRC. The policy forum will bring together leaders from government, industry and nonprofits to discuss important identity-related topics. The 2021 Annual Data Breach Report will explore fundamental shifts in the root causes of identity-related crimes. Interested media, public policy, and business leaders may register for the virtual conference at the ITRC's website idtheftcenter.org.

"The ITRC is honored to take part in Data Privacy Week 2022 and bring awareness to the importance of data collection best practices for businesses," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "The number of data compromises is far too high. It is important to educate businesses on the benefits of respecting data privacy and protecting personal information, just as it's vital that we educate consumers on how to protect their personal privacy and information."

Data Privacy Week 2022 is an expanded effort from Data Privacy Day that generates awareness about the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information, and reminds organizations that respecting privacy is good for business. This year, we encourage individuals to learn more about how to manage and protect their valuable online data. We also encourage businesses to respect customer data and learn about the responsibility they hold for keeping individuals' personal information safe from unauthorized access and ensuring fair, relevant and legitimate data collection and processing.

According to a Pew Research Center study, 79 percent of U.S. adults report being concerned about how their data is being used by companies. As technology evolves and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence how consumers interact with businesses online, data collection practices are becoming increasingly unavoidable, making it imperative that companies be open and honest about how they collect, use and share consumers' personal information and communicate their policies clearly and concisely.

For more information about Data Privacy Week 2022 and how to get involved, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.

For more information on the ITRC's 2021 Annual Data Breach Report, email media@idtheftcenter.org.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live-chat idtheftcenter.org and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.

About the National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a nonprofit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater "digital" good. National Cybersecurity Alliance's core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 24 - 28); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit staysafeonline.org.

