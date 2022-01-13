Sandra Fenwick Joins Patient Discovery's Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Discovery Solutions, today announced Sandra Fenwick, former Chief Executive Officer of Boston Children's Hospital, has joined Patient Discovery's board of directors. Ms. Fenwick brings decades of experience in healthcare leadership and innovation, and an extensive track record of delivering among the highest value pediatric care in the nation.
During Ms. Fenwick's tenure as CEO at Boston Children's Hospital, she led a diverse team of 20,000 faculty and staff at the forefront of improving and advancing child health through their life-changing work in clinical care, biomedical research, medical education, and community engagement.
"Sandi's transformational work at Children's has placed her at the center of solving the most complex and pressing challenges in healthcare today," said Patient Discovery CEO Jason Shore. "Her inclusive and visionary approach will accelerate our mission to transform the way all patients are understood, supported and treated through the power of technology."
"Patient Discovery is breaking down the barriers for patients from all socio-economic backgrounds to access personalized healthcare," said Sandi Fenwick. "I'm thrilled to be joining forces with Patient Discovery, and to be at the forefront of improving lives through using real-world, patient data to help solve some of the most pervasive issues that healthcare faces."
Ms. Fenwick joined Boston Children's in 1999 as Senior Vice President for Business Development Strategy and was appointed Chief Operating Officer that year. She was named President in 2008 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2013. During her time as CEO, she grew annual revenues to over $2.8 billion, including $450 million of research funding. She recently retired from Boston Children's on March 31, 2021.
In October 2021, Boston Children's launched the Sandra L. Fenwick Institute for Pediatric Health Equity and Inclusion to study pediatric health disparities and influence health policy. "This issue of true health equity has been under-emphasized, under-studied and under-acted upon," said Ms. Fenwick. "It is time for us to elevate this work and place it high on our agenda."
Ms. Fenwick currently serves on the boards of directors of Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically-inspired Engineering, Teladoc Health, Inc., Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institutions, Inc., BCH UK Charity, Ltd. She is also a member of the International Women's Forum/Massachusetts and Women Corporate Directors/Boston. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Simmons College with distinction and a Master's in Public Health degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Texas School of Public Health. She has received numerous awards and honorary degrees for her contributions to healthcare.
About Patient Discovery
Patient Discovery's mission is to transform the way all patients are understood, supported and treated, and provide a platform for patients' real-world experiences to be integrated into decision-making throughout the entire healthcare ecosystem.
Patient Discovery's patient-provider engagement platform brings to the forefront non-clinical factors that both allow providers to efficiently create better patient-centric and standard care plans, and enable health systems and pharma to effectively make informed decisions based on aggregated, real-world patient insights.
SOURCE Patient Discovery
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.