"What to Expect in Chemicals in 2022" Webinar Focuses On U.S. Federal Chemical Regulatory Policy in 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2022 will bring competing priorities for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for which companies should now prepare. Join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.'s (B&C®) legal, scientific, and regulatory professionals as they present "What to Expect in Chemicals in 2022," a webinar offering our best informed judgment as to the trends and key developments chemical industry stakeholders can expect in 2022. These include consequential policy shifts reflecting the Biden Administration's "all of government" commitment to environmental justice and continuing evolution of EPA's implementation of the Toxic Substances Control Act under Dr. Michal I. Freedhoff's leadership. The webinar will focus on themes outlined in the Forecast for U.S. Federal and International Chemical Regulatory Policy 2022, released on January 3, 2022.
Register now to join Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C; Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, B&C; and James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, for this informative and forward-looking webinar.
Media Contact
Heidi Lewis, Bergeson & Campbell, 202-557-3812, hlewis@lawbc.com
SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.