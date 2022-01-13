36% of Growth to Originate from North America for All Flash Array Market: By End-user (enterprises, HDCs, and CSPs) and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All Flash Array Market by End-user (enterprises, HDCs, and CSPs) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The market value is set to grow by USD 6.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 25.97% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the key factors driving growth in the all flash array market is the growing use of AFA in data centers. The emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and Big Data analytics has necessitated the construction of more data centers across the world. The popularity of social media and the IoT has increased the need for data centers to accurately store and process data and retrieve them fast. Data centers have infrastructures such as storage, servers, and networks, which connect physical infrastructure and web-based interfaces. Organizations are looking for modern design techniques to develop data centers to improve user access scalability, reliability, and efficiency. This has also increased the demand for storage infrastructure such as AFAs. The deployment of AFAs in data centers improves the efficiency of primary storage workloads and high-performance computing. Hence, the demand for AFAs is increasing in data centers.

The issues related to the reliability of AFAs will be a major challenge for the all flash array market during the forecast period. Flash storage has limited write cycles. They go through many program-erase (P/E) cycles during their lifetime. During each P/E cycle, high electric fields are applied to the tunnel oxide, which increases stress. The tunnel oxide is a thin oxide that causes other effects such as erratic bits and over-programming, which can lead to reading errors. The performance of the tunnel oxide defines the reliability of the entire memory. Hence, vendors must determine the right process of tunnel oxide creation in terms of thickness, material, growth, defectivity, and interface. The reliability of flash storage is influenced by the number of P/E cycles it can withstand before failure and the ability of the memory to store the requisite information when external power is not applied.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The all flash array market report is segmented by End-user (enterprises, HDCs, and CSPs) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for all flash arrays in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA, and APAC regions.

The presence of several data centers will facilitate the all flash array market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Dell Technologies Inc.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.



Hitachi Vantara LLC



Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.



International Business Machines Corp.



MacroSAN Technology Co. Ltd.



NetApp Inc.



Oracle Corp.



Pure Storage Inc.



VIOLIN Systems LLC

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Detachable Tablet Market by OS and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The global detachable tablet market has the potential to grow by USD 3.44 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the second half of the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

All Flash Array Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.97% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., MacroSAN Technology Co. Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., and VIOLIN Systems LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-for-all-flash-array-market-by-end-user-enterprises-hdcs-and-csps-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025-301459547.html

SOURCE Technavio