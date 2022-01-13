NordVPN releases open-source VPN speed-test tool

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading virtual private network provider NordVPN has developed an open-source tool and methodology that helps to objectively measure and compare the speed of different VPN services. The tool accounts for a broad array of testing use cases, allows users to add and compare different VPN services, and provides detailed reporting.
"Connection speed is one of the most important factors that affect user experience when they use a VPN. People want to secure their internet traffic without having to sacrifice speed," says Vykintas Maknickas, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN. "However, testing VPN speed meaningfully is a complex procedure because countless factors can impact it."
Lack of a unified approach towards how performance is measured leads to the industry's current situation: different researchers via different outlets showcase different results ranked in different order. This conflicting information is bad for VPN users and providers alike. The confusion can make it difficult for users to make informed decisions. Likewise it can be hard for VPN providers to
evaluate how their performance will measure up when they are working on improvements to their service and infrastructure.
"A unified, standard speed-testing methodology would go a long way towards solving the problem for all of us. And that's what we're trying to achieve," Vykintas Maknickas adds.
Community input and trust is crucial in order to reach the goal of having a standardized methodology. Therefore, NordVPN invites other VPN service providers, researchers, journalists, and tech enthusiasts to read the whitepaper, review the source code, and participate in the further development and refinement of the speed-test tool.
ABOUT NORDVPN
NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. One of the key features of NordVPN is our zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com.
SOURCE NordVPN
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.