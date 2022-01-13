Global Connected Agriculture (Solutions, Platforms, Services) Market Report 2022-2026 with Analysis of Key Players, Including Cisco Systems, Microsoft, and Trimble

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Agriculture Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected agriculture industry is projected to grow by $3.63 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 18.47% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by maximizing profits in farm operations and government initiatives to modernize agriculture. The study identifies the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in farming as one of the prime reasons driving the connected agriculture market growth during the next few years.

This report on the connected agriculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The connected agriculture industry is segmented as below:

By Component

Solution



Platforms



Services

By Region

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected agriculture market vendors that include:

Ag Leader Technology

Cisco Systems Inc.

Decisive Farming Corp.

GAMAYA

International Business Machines Corp.

Iteris Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Orange SA

SWIIM System Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Also, the connected agriculture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



