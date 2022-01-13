Illinois Trucking Company Enhances Weather Safety Measures For Its Drivers

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distance Trucking, a logistics company based in Bridgeview, Illinois, has partnered with AccuWeather, the most accurate and trusted name in weather. As one of the country's largest and fastest-growing weather companies, AccuWeather specializes in tailored weather alerts for businesses, including long-range forecasts and up-to-the-minute data geared specifically for trucking operations to help them make the best decisions for safety and efficiency.

Distance Trucking is one of the country's first transportation companies to equip its drivers with this level of comprehensive ongoing weather insight. Owner Bojan Radojicic recognizes the operational benefits and safety advantages of communicating this essential data.

"There was a huge tornado in Kansas this November and Distance Trucking had several of its trucks in the area," Radojicic shares. "The tornado came out of nowhere with little prior warning. Luckily none of our trucks were impacted, but they easily could have been."

Through a customizable app, Distance Trucking drivers receive severe weather alerts in real time, both as they travel and before they get on the road, allowing for better, safer and more efficient planning. AccuWeather notifies the Distance Trucking team about strong winds, snow spreads, fire risk, lightning detection, storm potential and more types of dangerous and disruptive weather. The advanced, in-depth system will prove particularly valuable during tornado and hurricane season, or throughout the winter months when snow and ice are a constant concern on routes that experience more accidents, on average.

AccuWeather's app also provides team members with the option to customize which notifications a driver wants to receive, filtering data for the most relevant and essential updates for their specific needs and routes. Each app notification specifies the weather category, its threat level, the expected duration, locations affected, and detailed comments from an AccuWeather expert meteorologist alongside Distance Trucking's recommendations and protocols for how drivers should respond in individual situations.

Best of all, one of AccuWeather's over 125 meteorologists will be available 24 hours a day for any Distance Trucking driver or dispatcher requiring immediate information from a certified expert.

Distance Trucking Inc, a Bridgeview, IL company, is a leading provider of transportation services in the Midwest. To learn more, visit distancetrucking.com.

