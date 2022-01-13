Vinyl Printing Company Streamlines Truck Branding

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning large-scale digital printing company, Mana Limited (manalimited.com), has launched its sister business, Total Truck Branding (totaltruckbranding.com). Total Truck Branding expands advertising options for trucking companies by emblazoning semi-trucks with bright, affordable graphics tailored to a company's individual service or brand message.
The business grew out of a passion for vinyl printing, marketing, and trucking. In the competitive field of shipping and logistics, many transportation companies strive to set themselves apart using more than basic decals and trailer advertisements. Total Truck Branding empowers fleets to level-up their branding with some of the best graphic design services in the industry. Strategically designed vinyl wraps give any company, driver, owner, or operator the opportunity to make their trucks as singular as themselves.
"We've been able to service transportation companies for years now," said Mario Lekovic, Owner of Total Truck Branding. "However, now we can service the individual driver, allowing their creativity to roam. These aren't just truck wraps — I see them as an expression of oneself on the road."
Comparatively, a quality paint job costs about $7,000 to $13,000 to perform a similar function. A vinyl wrap with unlimited design possibilities runs between $3,000 to $6,000 — an obvious saving and essential way for companies to communicate what they are all about.
Total Truck Branding offers nationwide installation, along with year-round indoor installations in Elk Grove Village, IL. Every Total Truck Branding product is printed on high-quality material and coated with a durable shield that holds up against the elements, including rain, snow, and graffiti. For maintenance, vinyl wraps only require a traditional cleaning. The material and labor are guaranteed for two years in all weather conditions. To learn more, visit totaltruckbranding.com.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Total Truck Branding
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.