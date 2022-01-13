BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY 2022 EDITION OF MOBILE MAGAZINE

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the January 2022 edition of Mobile Magazine.
The digital edition of Mobile Magazine is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with leading minds in the mobile industry.
This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Hüseyin Ipiv of Vodafone, about the company's supply chain digital transformation over the last two years.
Talking about working with Vodafone, Ipiv said: "Today, I am working for a fantastic company called Vodafone. I have the privilege of working with a great supply chain team in Germany, managing the entire end-to-end supply chain for all consumer products."
The January 2022 edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Bell Canada, Edgepoint, Telus, and Bearingpoint.
Talking in his foreward about the chip sector, Harry Menear, Editor in Chief of Mobile Magazine, commented: "Though it's definitely been galvanised by the global chip shortage, not to mention US sanctions against Chinese firms, change in the global microchip manufacturing sector has long been overdue."
You can visit https://mobile-magazine.com/ for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing mobile industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.
About BizClik Media Group
BizClik Media Group (BMG) is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.
BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centres, Cyber, and Sustainability.
For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/
Media Contact:
Kathryn Webb
kathryn.webb@bizclikmedia.com
SOURCE BizClik Media
