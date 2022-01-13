Alcatraz AI Announces Security Executive Marco Emrich Joins the Company as Head of International Sales

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alcatraz AI announced today Marco Emrich is joining the company as Head of International Sales. Emrich brings his expansive experience to Alcatraz AI and will be key in scaling Alcatraz AI's reach globally. This exciting new hire will further Alcatraz AI's mission of bringing AI technology to every door for precise identity verification worldwide. Emrich will play a key role in driving accelerated growth and boosting sales in international markets, including securing strategic partner relationships.

Prior to joining Alcatraz AI, Emrich served as VP of International Business Development at EyeLock, where he devised and directed the strategy and objectives for the sales and distribution of the firm's iris biometrics solutions into the global physical and logical access control security markets. Previously, he was Managing Partner at Strategic Business Alliance, where he advised and directed organizations from around the world to enter or expand businesses into the United States, Latin American & Asian Pacific markets. Marco also held C-Level positions at companies, in the United States and abroad, which delivered leading technology for the Cloud-based Applications (CRM, ADMS, BPM), Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and Software as a Service (SaaS) markets, across multiple industries in the private and government sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marco to our team as the Head of International Sales," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "We are confident that he will play an integral role in shaping the future of Alcatraz AI and bringing our seamless solutions to new markets globally."

Alcatraz AI is reimagining the way you enter secured spaces using your face as your credential. Alcatraz AI's state-of-the-art product, the Rock, transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge. With features like touchless or multi-factor authentication, tailgating intelligence, and video at the door, the Rock makes companies' physical security strategies future-proof.

"I am excited to lead expansion and drive international growth at Alcatraz AI," said the new Head of International Sales, Marco Emrich. "I'm looking forward to working at a company that is accelerating the security industry into the future."

About Alcatraz AI:

Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people, and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.

