Bradford White Water Heaters announces KwickShot® tankless electric water heaters

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating and storage products, introduces the KwickShot®, a reliable and easily installed tankless electric water heater available in thermostatic and non-thermostatic models to meet a range of water temperature needs in a variety of everyday applications.
With on-demand hot water and continuous water flow, KwickShot® ensures hot water is instantly available for kitchens, bathrooms, utility sinks, wet bars and other household needs. KwickShot® offers speed and reliability combined with premier high performance.
"The KwickShot® is a great option for anyone looking for a tankless electric water heater," said Louise Prader, senior director-product management for Bradford White. "From installation to upkeep, the KwickShot® offers reliable hot water with the ease of a compact unit. Customers can also rest easy knowing Bradford White is available to answer any questions they may have."
The KwickShot® provides silent operation and its compact size delivers easy installation, flexibility and convenient access for maintenance. Intelligent controls provide active protection and self-diagnostics. Dry-fire protection prevents potential equipment damage, and the heater's high temperature limit ensures safe operation in a variety of conditions.
The KwickShot® tankless electric water heater also includes:
- A safe control system that activates the heater only on demand.
- An LED indicator communicates system status and heater operation feedback.
- A five-year limited warranty on leaks and one-year warranty on parts.
To learn more about Bradford White Water Heaters, please visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com or call (215) 641-9400.
About Bradford White Water Heaters
Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
SOURCE Bradford White Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.