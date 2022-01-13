Electronic Musical Instruments Market to grow by USD 436.31 million| Growing Demand for Music-related Leisure Activities to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Musical Instruments Market by Product (Electric pianos and keyboards, String instruments, Drums and percussion instruments, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the electronic musical instruments market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 436.31 mn. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.77%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for music-related leisure activities and rising number of music festivals and live events are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software will challenge market growth.

The electronic musical instruments market report is segmented by product (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By product, the electric pianos and keyboards segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing R&D investments by leading players, coupled with the rising interest of consumers to spend on different types of electronic musical instruments, will play a major role in driving the market revenue in the electric pianos and keyboards segment. The electric pianos and keyboards segment includes instruments such as digital pianos, electronic pianos, portable keyboards, hybrid pianos, arranger keyboards, synthesizers, workstations, and MIDI keyboards. Electric pianos are broadly classified into electronic player pianos and digital pianos.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the electronic musical instruments market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

C. F. Martin & Co. Inc. - The company offers Modern Deluxe collection of guitars, electric bass strings, and other products.

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd. - The company offers Digital Piano GP 510-BP, Privia PX-S1000, and other products.

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - The company offers acquostic amplifiers such as Acoustic Junior GO and others. It offers Contemporary digital instrument such as Tone Master Deluxe Reverb Blonde and other products.

Gibson Brands Inc. - The company offers the bass guitars like SG Standard Bass, Thunderbird Bass and other products.

inMusic Brands - The company offers disk jockey consoles such as MPC One, MPC X and others.

The company offers disk jockey consoles such as MPC One, MPC X and others.

Electronic Musical Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 436.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., inMusic Brands, KORG Inc., NS Design, Pioneer Corp., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

