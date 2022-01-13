Cloudbakers | Qwinix, Google Cloud Premier Partner, Rebrands as 66degrees

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A month after announcing the appointment of Matt Kestian as CEO (former Managing Director of North American Customer Engineering at Google Cloud), Cloudbakers | Qwinix will rebrand as 66degrees. The Premier Google Cloud Partner has an exclusive focus on Google Cloud and believes this new brand strategy better communicates their continued dedication to delivering the top services that clients need most.

66degrees will remain focused on providing services for both Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace across our clients' cloud lifecycle, including Cloud Optimization, Professional Services, Support and Google Workspace License management, helping companies from born-in-the-cloud disruptors to world-class enterprises.

"Our message to our clients is simple, 'Let's get you there.'" says Matt Kestian. "66degrees is all about helping you modernize your infrastructure, applications, data and analytics, and day-to-day collaboration using Google Cloud – while making sure everything's done securely."

"To achieve our clients' business objectives, it takes a technology partner who brings a 'build stronger, innovate faster, optimize together' approach", says Bethany Cook, VP of Delivery at 66degrees. "This is what 66degrees executes at its core."

About 66degrees

66degrees is a Premier Google Cloud Partner that believes great engineering takes heart. They champion their clients' big ideas through a holistic approach to engineering excellence and a relentless dedication to leading-edge technology.

Their engineers and advisors' expertise spans the entire Google Cloud portfolio — from security to infrastructure to day-to-day collaboration — and ensures that developer and user experience are at the forefront of each initiative to help clients truly master Google Cloud.

With over a decade of experience as a top Google Cloud Partner and some of the most seasoned engineers in the industry, 66degrees brings world-class expertise and a unique 'build, innovate, optimize, collaborate' approach to each project.

It's about empowering the people at the center of it all, that's how they maximize impact.

To learn more visit http://www.66degrees.com.

