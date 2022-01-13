Fulcrum Equity Partners Invests $11M in Nashville-based HomeFirst Home Healthcare

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners, an Atlanta-based growth equity firm, has announced an $11 million investment in Nashville-based HomeFirst Home Healthcare. The investment from Fulcrum with support from existing investors, including Harpeth Ventures, will be used towards HomeFirst's expansion by acquiring assets in two new markets.

HomeFirst used this round of funding to acquire Mountain Home Health with locations in North Carolina and Georgia and BridgeWay Home Health with two locations in the Atlanta, Georgia area. The investment backs a veteran team from SunCrest, a Nashville home health platform that Fulcrum sponsored in 2008. HomeFirst CEO Jim Happ, who was COO at SunCrest, acquired the two home health businesses with plans for expansion. Wally Dant, who was CEO of SunCrest, has joined HomeFirst's board to assist in guiding the vision and direction of the business alongside Jim Happ and Fulcrum Partner Tom Greer who will also be joining the board.

"We look forward to bringing the team's vision of quality care to life in key certificate of need (CON) states and throughout the southeast," says Fulcrum Partner Tom Greer. "The HomeFirst team's experience and passion has fueled their mission and will continue to drive it onward."

With operations now in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia, HomeFirst is looking to build on their existing footprint by expanding in the states that they currently serve and exploring neighboring CON states for expansion. In addition, there is the opportunity to extend the spectrum of care and potentially add hospice services in the near future.

"We are very excited to work with the Fulcrum team again on scaling our vision of becoming one of the Southeast's most trusted healthcare partners," says Jim Happ. "We have built a strong foundation with a highly experienced team and are ready to take HomeFirst to its next level."

About HomeFirst Home Health

HomeFirst Home Healthcare is recognized as the most trusted healthcare provider in the industry. They have a strong foundation built on their dedication to operate with the utmost integrity and create trust by providing high quality, patient-centered care. They continuously refine their proven methods of caring for the patient throughout their lifetime, transforming how care is delivered. The care HomeFirst provides makes them the leading healthcare provider in the markets they serve. Learn more at https://www.homefirsthomehealthcare.com/.

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that manages over $600 million and provides expansion capital to rapidly growing companies led by strong entrepreneurs and management teams. Fulcrum targets companies within healthcare services, healthcare IT, B2B software, and technology-enabled services. Fulcrum's initial target investment is $5 million - $25 million to provide financing to meet a wide range of needs, including internal growth initiatives, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder liquidity and recapitalizations. The partners have over 140 years of relevant experience in Fulcrum's target markets, including significant operating experience in senior executive positions at companies that grew rapidly and enjoyed successful exits. Additionally, Fulcrum's limited partners include over 100 current or former business owners/CEOs of leading companies in a wide variety of industries that provide a rich resource for the firm and portfolio companies. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

About Harpeth Ventures

Harpeth Ventures targets investments in disruptive companies well positioned for substantial growth, with a predominant focus in the healthcare sector. Targeted companies benefit from leveraging the firm's broad and deep network and strategic advice. Harpeth Ventures is an affiliate of Harpeth Capital, a private, middle market investment banking firm headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. serving clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.harpethcapital.com.

