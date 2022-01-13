Tide Cleaners Tops Franchise 500, Lands in Top 100 for Third Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tide Cleaners, the nation's leading on-demand dry cleaning and laundry service franchise, is honored to announce its latest recognition as a leading franchise in Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500.
Tide Cleaners is ranked No. 76 in the 43rd annual Franchise 500 ranking, marking its third consecutive year in the top 100. This prestigious list is widely considered an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.
"We are excited to lead the dry cleaning industry and remain in the top 100," said Andrew Gibson, President of Tide Cleaners. "Tide Cleaners combines world class franchisees with support by our talented team. Together we are the most trusted brand in dry cleaning. Few industries have been challenged like dry cleaning in the past 24 months – however, Tide Cleaners continues to rebound faster than the industry and consistently grow units every year for more than a decade – even through the pandemic."
Tide Cleaners is known for its innovation and ability to adapt in difficult situations like the global pandemic. Tide Cleaners provides convenient solutions for those hard-working professionals or families who are always on the go or working from home. All locations are designed and equipped to provide dry cleaning, outerwear cleaning, shirt laundry, and wash and fold laundry, among other exclusive services. Currently, Tide Cleaners has 191 outlets in more than two dozen states.
"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."
The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking is compiled after analysis of more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores in those areas earn their ranking on the list.
To view Tide Cleaners in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be found in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands January 11.
About Tide Cleaners
Tide Cleaners represents Tide, America's number one laundry detergent, which has been a trusted brand for more than 70 years. Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, launched Tide Cleaners, a brick-and-mortar dry cleaning and laundry concept, in 2008 with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Tide Cleaners business model provides numerous solutions to make getting clean clothes more convenient for busy people. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company has 191 locally-owned and operated locations in more than two dozen states and over 1,800 locker locations across the U.S.
Visit http://www.tidecleaners.com to learn more about the services Tide Cleaners has to offer.
For franchising information and opportunities, visit https://tidecleaners.com/en-us/partnerships/franchise.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.
Media Contact
Kirsten Gutierrez, 919 Marketing, 919-213-7779, kgutierrez@919marketing.com
SOURCE Tide Cleaners
