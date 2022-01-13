Quebecor partners with the Fondation Lionel-Groulx to promote Nos Géants, a series about the towering figures in Québec history

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor and its TVA and CEC Publishing subsidiaries are proud to help bring Nos Géants, a new series of 45 educational vignettes, to TV and the Web. Nos Géants is produced and distributed by the Fondation Lionel-Groulx, in collaboration with the Government of Québec. The series will give audiences a deeper understanding of our culture by presenting significant figures who played important roles, in various ways, in Québec's history, from New France to the present day.

"Quebecor is proud to support the mission of the Fondation Lionel-Groulx, a long-time partner with which we have worked on a number projects," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "This partnership to promote Nos Géants to a wide audience and young people reflects our attachment to our roots and our commitment to preserving our cultural and historical memory."

Nos Géants will air weekly on TVA during the Salut Bonjour morning show, starting January 17, 2022. It will run for three seasons, with 15 episodes per season. Each episode will be broadcast several times. In addition, a major visibility plan will be deployed on all of Quebecor's media outlets and platforms to publicize the series.

Unique educational reach

In addition to the broadcasts for the general public, Nos Géants will be used in high school French and history classes. Students will be able to access the videos and accompanying educational materials on the CEC Publishing platform, a leader in educational publishing.

"CEC Publishing is proud to partner with this ambitious and timely project by sharing this educational content with Québec teachers and students," says Martin Vallières, General Manager of CEC Publishing. "The Nos Géants vignettes help teach students about the great figures who have marked our history and keep their memory alive, something which is part of our core mission."

Well-known personalities explain the importance of the featured historical figures

In the first season of Nos Géants, Annie-Soleil Proteau, Laurent Turcot, Sophie Faucher, Mario Dumont, Pierre Curzi, France Castel, Pauline Marois, Sophie Thibault, Émile Bilodeau, Marie-Thérèse Fortin, Konrad Sioui, Alice Pascual, Cynthia Wu-Maheux and Sébastien Ricard will tell us about historical figures such as Les filles du Roy, La Bolduc, Samuel de Champlain, Camille Laurin, Gabrielle Roy and Calixa Lavallée.

Nos Géants is an original concept developed by the Fondation Lionel-Groulx, produced by Qolab and written by historian Laurent Turcot.

Full details: www.fondationlionelgroulx.org/nos-geants

