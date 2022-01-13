CONSOL Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CANONSBURG, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX will issue its fourth quarter earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the 'Investor Relations' page of its website, www.consolenergy.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days after the event.
Participants may also join the live webcast by telephone as follows.
Participant dial in (toll free) 1-877-226-2859
Participant international dial in 1-412-542-4134
Participants should ask to be joined into the CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings conference call.
CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin and is developing a new metallurgical coal mine (the Itmann project) in the Central Appalachian Basin. CONSOL's flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~658 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, the company also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.
Contacts:
Investor:
Nathan Tucker, at (724) 416-8336
nathantucker@consolenergy.com
Media:
Kurt Salvatori, at (724) 416-8319
kurtsalvatori@consolenergy.com
SOURCE CONSOL Energy Inc.
