39% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Laser Projector Market | Evolving Opportunities with Barco NV and Canon Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 39% of the growth will originate from APAC for the laser projector market. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for laser projectors in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The increase in the demand for laser projectors from the regional industrial, automotive, and aerospace defense sectors will facilitate the laser projector market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The laser projector market is expected to grow by USD 5.82 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laser Projector Market Analysis Report by End-user (media and entertainment, healthcare, education, retail, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/laser-projector-market-industry-analysis
Laser Projector Market - Driver
The key factor driving growth in the laser projector market is better color and accuracy. Aside from the colors themselves, laser projectors provide higher brightness uniformity and lesser brightness drop over the projector's lifetime when compared to projection lamp rivals. Furthermore, because a laser light source is more controlled, laser projectors frequently have stronger contrast than lamp-based projectors. Laser projectors produce higher quality light compared to other projectors. The light emitted by a standard lamp-powered projector is unfocused and dispersed.
Laser Projector Market - Challenge
The high projector rental fees will be a major challenge for the laser projector market during the forecast period. Planning to rent high-brightness, true-color projectors from outside suppliers for events or off-site meetings is a common budget problem. Renting projection technology can often be expensive, especially for large-scale events that require huge floor displays. Hiring a vendor to develop media content raises the costs even further. Renting out the equipment for less frequent events or on-site meetings may appear to be more efficient, but the cost and dependability may pose a greater issue than some of the other aspects of the event.
Some of key Laser Projector Players:
The laser projector market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
- Barco NV
- Canon Inc.
- Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp
Laser Projector Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Media and entertainment - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Healthcare - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Education - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Retail - Size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Laser Projector Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Laser Projector Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Barco NV, Canon Inc., Christie Digital Systems Canada Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
