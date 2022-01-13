Thomas Sweet Joins Trimble's Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble TRMB announced today the appointment of Thomas Sweet to its Board of Directors, effective January 15, 2022.
Sweet is chief financial officer (CFO) of Dell Technologies, one of the world's leading technology companies. His career at Dell spans 24 years where he held various finance and sales leadership positions before being appointed CFO in 2014.
"Tom brings to the Trimble board decades of experience and insight into the way technology is transforming the world of data," said Rob Painter, Trimble's CEO. "He has helped Dell evolve to become one of the world's most essential technology companies, creating tremendous value for customers and other stakeholders. His expertise will be invaluable as we implement our long-term growth strategy."
"I'm looking forward to joining the board," said Sweet. "Trimble is delivering important industrial technologies that make the world work better. That's exciting, and I'm ready to be part of the team that writes the next chapter in Trimble's growth story."
Sweet also serves on the advisory boards of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and the Salvation Army of Central Texas. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Western Michigan University and is a Certified Public Accountant.
About Trimble
Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble TRMB, visit: www.trimble.com.
FTRMB
SOURCE Trimble
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
