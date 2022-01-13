Inverter Market Size to Grow by USD 20.22 Bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inverter market is expected to grow by USD 20.22 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89% during this period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 will be 1%.
Download Free Sample Now to explore growth opportunities in the inverter market
Drivers and Trends
The rise in the consumption of wind energy is one of the key factors driving the growth of the inverter market. Countries across the globe are shifting their focus toward the use of renewable sources to produce power due to the depleting conventional sources of energy and growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The rising awareness about the benefits of wind energy is propelling the demand for wind turbine inverters. This is because these inverters can increase the rotational speed and energy output while ensuring a high rate of return for investors from wind projects. The growing cost of fossil fuels is encouraging consumers to shift toward renewable wind energy solutions. Wind turbines will face a rapid growth rate, which will propel the growth of wind turbines.
The increasing demand for clean power is one of the key trends in the inverter market. Climate change policies and improvements in technology have shifted the generation of power to low-carbon or no-carbon technologies such as solar, wind, and hydropower. The number of countries implementing renewable targets and policies is growing. Hence, there has been an increase in renewable power production. This necessitates the presence of adequate and reliable power transmission, such as that provided by a smart grid. End-users have adopted alternative forms of energy instead of depending on power generators that operate on fossil fuels. This shift of end-users, coupled with various government initiatives, will drive the inverter market in the coming years.
For more information about the drivers and trends impacting the growth of the inverter market, View Our Free Sample Report Now
Top 4 Inverter Market Players
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers a comprehensive range of power converters and inverters for use in a wide range of applications across all industries.
- Danfoss AS - The company provides a range of energy-efficient AC Drives for varied applications.
- Eaton Corporation Plc - The company provides DC Inverter solutions such as their Telecom Inverter solutions, Matrix 48Vdc Inverter solutions, and Matrix 2000 Standalone Inverter.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers its GEs LV5 Solar Power system, which comprises their LV5 1500 V solar inverter with medium voltage power transformer, optional MV Ring Main Unit (RMU), auxiliary transformer, and various options into a single, standard 20ft ISO high cube container.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers leading Smart PV solutions wherein the latest ICT technologies are combined with PV for optimal power generation and backup.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Inverter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Motor Drive
- Renewable Energy
- UPS
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Corresponding Reports:
- Power Transmission Motion Control Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The power transmission motion control market share is expected to increase by USD 284.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.41%. Download Free Sample
- Diesel Power Engine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The diesel power engine market share is expected to increase by USD 31.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03%. Download Free Sample Report
Inverter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 20.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.00
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, and Vertiv Group Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.