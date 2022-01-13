Blanket Market to grow by USD 1.66 Billion | American Blanket Co. and Boll and Branch LLC among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blanket market is set to grow by USD 1.66 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%.
The growth of the blanket market is driven by the rise in the global housing market. The residential purchases have increased significantly in developing countries, boosting the new residential constructions. The majority of the blankets are sold among end-users in the residential and commercial sectors, which include hospitals and hotels. Hence, the rise in construction in the residential and commercial sectors is expected to increase the demand for blankets. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the blanket market during the forecast period.
Major Five Blanket Companies and Their Offerings:
- American Blanket Co. - The company offers blanket products such as US Military Fleece Blanket and Irish Heritage Embroidered Blanket.
- Boll and Branch LLC - The company offers blanket product brands such as Waffle and Herringbone.
- Faribault Woolen Mill Co. - The company offers blanket products such as Wool Blankets.
- Harshit International - The company offers blanket products such as shoddy blankets, cheap blankets, and acrylic blankets.
- Kanata Blanket Co. - The company offers blanket products such as Highland Knit.
Blanket Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - size and forecast 2021-2026
Among the above segments, the offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline market enables the consumers to have an easy inspection of the quality and material of the products. Moreover, the outlets that sell blankets create a unique experience for the customers, such as providing discounts, product replacement facilities, and warranty schemes in case of defects. Thus, the offline sales segment is expected to drive the growth of the global blanket market during the forecast period.
Blanket Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with 37% of the market's growth originating from the region during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the blanket market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The increase in the preference for premium blankets will drive the blanket market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Blanket Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.88
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
American Blanket Co., Boll and Branch LLC, Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Harshit International, Kanata Blanket Co., Medline Industries Inc., New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc., and Urbanara GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
