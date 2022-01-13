The Worldwide Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Industry is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (ULA Tin, ULA Tin Alloys, ULA Lead Alloys, ULA Lead-Free Alloys, and Others) and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultra-low alpha metals market was valued at US$ 3,125.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,461.78 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Ultra-low alpha metals are majorly used in solder bumping in the electronics industry. The strict government regulations on the use of hazardous substances in electronic equipment drive the growth of the ultra-low alpha metals market. However, the volatility in the prices of the raw materials impedes market growth.



Based on application, the global ultra-low alpha metals market is segmented into electronics, automotive, medical, telecommunication, and others. The electronics segment led the market in 2020. It is imperative to deploy the use of alloys and metals that could hold an ultra-low alpha grade when engaged in electronic applications. The use of ultra-low alpha metals helps to dodge any malfunctioning caused due to soft errors in electronics devices. Additionally, the significant reduction in the size of devices, along with the installation of solder materials close to the sensitive locations in electronic devices, generates the need for ultra-low alpha metals. There is a rise in demand for ultra-low alpha metals in the production of consumer electronics.



By region, the ultra-low alpha metals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global ultra-low alpha metals market. The market growth in the region is primarily attributed to the presence of strong industrial base with prominent manufactures. High demand for ultra-low alpha metals from applications such as electronics, automotive, and medical backed by the significantly growing end-use industrial bases is stimulating the growth of the ultra-low alpha metals market in the region.



A few of the key players operating in the global ultra-low alpha metals market are MITSUBISHI MATERIALS Corporation; Teck Resources Limited; Advanced Manufacturing Services (AMS) Ltd; Pure Technologies; Honeywell International Inc.; DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co., Ltd; and MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions.



