Metal Energy Appoints Mike Sweeny to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Metal Energy Corp. ("Metal Energy" or the "Company") MERG is pleased to announce that Mike Sweeny has been appointed the Company's Vice President, Exploration & Development.

Mike is a professional geologist (P.Geo) with over 30 years of experience and a strong focus on nickel, copper and platinum group element ("Ni-Cu-PGE") minerals systems. Previously he held various positions, including Senior Geologist, for numerous underground and surface exploration programs with Falconbridge-Xstrata-Glencore. He played primary roles in the discoveries of the Onaping Depth Deposit (currently in development), Fraser Morgan Deposit (currently in production), and was a part of the exploration team that discovered the recent Ni Rim Depth and Norman West Footwall deposits, for a combined total close to 65 million tonnes of nickel and copper resources. Mike has extentive experience in managing and designing underground and surface exploration programs from grassroots discovery to definition drilling leading to production. Mike started his career with the Ontario Geological Survey focussed on the Lac des Iles PGE deposit, Thunder Bay area, NW Ontario. He holds a Masters of Geology from Western University.

"We are very excited to have Mike join Metal Energy as Vice President, Exploration & Development, as his long-standing career spanning 30 years showcases numerous successes through the discovery of many nickel deposits and helping lead them into production. Mike has a strong technical understanding of the Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba and the Thunder Bay area in Ontario, both of which host the Company's exploration projects, Manibridge and Strange, respectively. His skill sets will prove invaluable to move our projects forward in a timely fashion. I look forward to working directly with Mike and benefitting from his vast knowledge of Ni-Cu-PGE minerals systems," commented James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a well-funded nicel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, respectively. Both projects are subject to earn-in agreements where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 16,200 hectares.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's expectations regarding future operations and other forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the application of the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated by management and the inability to obtain the necessary TSX Venture Exchange approval to complete the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to close the Offering, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, TSX Venture Exchange approval, for the Offering.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

