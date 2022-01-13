Coast Appliances Announces Executive Promotions To Strengthen Customer-Focused Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staying true to their mission of delivering exceptional customer service, Canadian appliance company, Coast Appliances, announced today that they're making changes to their executive team to strengthen their initiatives and keep up the momentum for customer-focused growth. Archie Campbell has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer, and Dominic Uy has been named the Vice President, Technology and E-commerce. These changes are key to the future of Coast Appliances as they navigate the post-pandemic market.
Campbell joined Coast Appliances as Chief Financial Officer in February of 2020. Under his leadership, the Coast Appliances contact centre, service, facilities, purchasing and finance teams have streamlined processes and maximized efficiency. He played a critical role in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to focus on new areas of growth as Coast Appliances looks to the future.
"Campbell is a strong leader and champion of Coast culture and values and will play a critical role in our future growth. In addition to his current responsibilities, retail and commercial sales will now report to Campbell. I will continue working closely with him and keep responsibility for Marketing, Technology and Human Resources" says Gordon Howie, CEO at Coast Appliances.
Uy has shown a passion for driving change and delivering results in the Coast Appliances Technology and E-commerce teams. He will oversee the Technology and Contact Centre teams as they strive to deliver exceptional service and experience to Coast Appliances customers in an omni-channel environment.
About Coast Appliances: Coast Appliances is a home appliance company that has been supplying Canadians with the brands they want and the expertise they need since 1978. Based in Vancouver, BC, Coast Appliances now has 18 showrooms and 10 warehouses across Canada.
For more information about Coast Appliances, visit http://www.coastappliances.ca.
Media Contact
Media Relations, Coast Appliances, 1 604.301.3473, swong@coastappliances.ca
SOURCE Coast Appliances
