TCN Named a Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards for Its Advanced Call Center Platform

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Use of Telephony / Unified Communications in Cloud Computing category in the 2021-22 Cloud Awards, which celebrates the brightest and the best in cloud computing. TCN received the recognition for TCN Operator, its next-generation call center platform with a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps.

"We are very excited to be recognized as a finalist for the Cloud Awards," said McKay Bird, marketing director at TCN. "Working closely with our clients to boost agent productivity and improve customer experience, we will continue to add more innovative capabilities and advanced features to our scalable platform."

TCN Operator features a comprehensive suite of automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. The platform is specifically designed to boost agent productivity, improve customer experience and allow the monitoring of operations from virtually anywhere. It integrates seamlessly with leading CRMs and APIs, and is highly customizable to meet all the needs of a call center.

"TCN is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients," said James Williams, head of operations for the Cloud Awards. "After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards program welcomes global entrants from organizations of any scale.

To view the full shortlist of finalists, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

For more information about TCN Operator, visit: https://www.tcn.com/call-center-solutions/overview/

About TCN, Inc.

TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

