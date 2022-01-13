Energport Receives UL9540 Certification for its Next Generation Energy Storage Suite

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Energport Inc. announced that it's latest lineup of indoor and outdoor commercial and industrial energy storage systems have received UL9540 certification. These AC coupled 30kW systems are available with 66, 77, or 143kWh of capacity and are fully modular and scalable so that energy and power can be customized to meet a variety of project sizing needs. An integrated, multi-level Battery Management System (BMS) monitors, optimizes, and balances the system while the included Energport Energy Management System supports a variety of use cases including Time of Use and Demand Charge Management without the need for costly software licenses or ongoing service charges. All Energport products rely on Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry to provide the highest level of safety, thermal stability, and reliability.

"We are pleased to have obtained UL9540 certification for our latest product suite as it provides another layer of assurance to our customers on the safety of Energport products and helps them to more easily navigate permitting and siting challenges.", said Jack Chen, CEO of Energport. Backed by US based service and support, the Energport lineup of indoor & outdoor commercial and industrial storage solutions are in stock in the US and available for immediate shipment. A leasing program is also available.

About Energport

Energport is a leading US based supplier of turnkey energy storage and management platforms for the residential, commercial, industrial, and utility markets with over 500WMh of capacity contracted or installed. Strategically partnered with Guoxuan High-Tech, the world's 6th largest producer of lithium ion battery cells and packs, Energport takes a collaborative approach in working with customers to deliver tailored solutions for managing energy usage and generation. Energport's cost effective solutions are architected with multiple layers of redundancy for maximum uptime and reliability and include smart dispatching algorithms pre-loaded to meet specific applications and use cases. Energport will be exhibiting at booth #744 at this year's Intersolar & Energy Storage North America conference which takes place January 13-15 in Long Beach, CA.

