Yates Buick GMC at the Forefront of Electronic Vehicle Transition

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yates Buick GMC has positioned itself to be at the forefront of the electronic vehicle (EV) transition with a planned investment of $500,000 for new equipment, charging stations and to implement training programs.

"Our initial investment paid for a supercharging station, a regular electric station, special lifts for the new EV cars, forklift training for our sales and service representatives, as well as additional training for our soon-to-be EV specialists," said Yates Buick GMC Dealer Principal Whitney Yates-Woods.

Yates Buick GMC is one of many dealerships that's on its way to an all-electric future as the automaker has made a commitment to make 30 new global electric vehicles by 2025. The company is aggressively going after every aspect of what it takes to put everyone in an EV because millions will need to be on the road to make a meaningful impact toward building a zero-emissions future.

"Yates Buick GMC is totally aligned with that mission, and we knew we had to move fast if we wanted to be one of the first to make this meaningful transition," said Yates-Woods. "People who visit our dealership can already see some of the big changes that are underway including our customer charging stations that charge 100 miles in 10 minutes."

EVs of every style and at every price point are currently being designed and the automotive leader is rapidly building a competitive advantage in batteries, software, vehicle integration, manufacturing, and customer experience.

"This is just the beginning. We plan on keeping future customers in the know as our dealership becomes a valuable and reliable resource for all things related to EVs," added Yates-Woods. "I'm confident our customers will be pleasantly surprised with all of the options that we will provide them with over the next few years."

About Yates Buick GMC

Yates Buick GMC has been serving the Phoenix metropolitan area for more than 37 years. The care we provide customers is based in the belief that every customer deserves the very best care. On top of being a long-standing fixture in the community, with several repeat customers over the years, Yates Buick GMC is also innovative. We have eliminated negotiating tactics and offer a one price guarantee. This helps take the stress out of purchasing a new vehicle. We also offer a world-class parts and service department that is open 6 days a week. With a focus on delivering an honest price and top of the line service, Yates Buick GMC is committed to providing the best car or truck buying experience possible. To learn more and see current inventory, visit yatesbuickgmc.com.

