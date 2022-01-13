CORUS STUDIOS ANNOUNCES 250+ NEW HOURS OF FIRST-RATE CONTENT SOLD GLOBALLY

Sales of Original Series in International and French Canada Markets Secured

Corus Studios Increases Episode Order Run for Big Food Bucket List, Gut Job, Rust Valley Restorers, and More

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Studios starts the year on a high note with more than 250+ hours of new sales in the first quarter to broadcasters in Germany, Poland, France, the UK and additional deals secured for French Canada.

"We are starting the new year seeing a growing global appetite for Corus Studios lifestyle, factual and unscripted content," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "As we expand our current productions and solidify our slate of new series to come later this year, we're delivering on our commitment to offer even more compelling content to buyers."

Corus Studios Sales Highlights:

Discovery in Germany has picked up Season 3 of Island of Bryan (10x60) and has renewed Masters of Flip (Season 1 – 12x60 and Season 2 – 14x60). Bakery overhaul series, Project Bakeover (Season 1 – 10x60) was sold to SevenOne Entertainment Group in Germany.

Canal+ in Poland picked up two additional seasons of Backyard Builds (Season 3 – 11x30 and Season 4 – 8x30), while Telewizja WP in Poland ordered additional episodes of History Erased (Season 2 – 4x60 and Season 3 – 6x60) and Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny (Season 2 – 10x60) for their slate.

6TER in France secures all episodes of renovations series $ave My Reno (Seasons 1-4 – 56x30) and adds Season 4 of Backyard Builds (8x30) to their schedule.

Discovery in the UK inked a deal for Island of Bryan (Seasons 1-3 – 31x60), while the UK's ITV acquired another season of The Big Bake (Season 2 – 18x60) and Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny (Season 2 – 10x60).

Additionally, French language rights expand with Quebecor Content acquiring seven Corus Studios series including Fire Masters, (Season 2 – 20x60), Junior Chef Showdown (Season 2 – 8x60), Rock Solid Builds (Season 1 – 10x60), Island of Bryan (Season 3 – 10x60) and adds Family Home Overhaul (Season 1 – 8x60), Making It Home with Kortney and Dave (Season 1 – 10x60) and Home to Win (Season 1 – 10x60) to their SVOD offerings. Bell Media has picked up $ave My Reno, (Season 4 – 14x30), and Scott's Vacation House Rules (Season 1 – 10x60 and Season 2 – 12x60) for French Canada. Sales were brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead for Corus Studios.

Corus Studios answers continued demand for its current productions by adding a total of 18 episodes to multiple series set to air in 2022/2023. Series with extended episode counts include: Gut Job (Season 1 – 12x60), Farmhouse Facelift (Season 2 – 10x60), Big Food Bucket List (Season 3 – 20x30), Rust Valley Restorers (Season 4 – 10x60), and Sarah's Mountain Escape (Season 1 – 10x60 – 2023). This catalogue expansion comes on the heels of Corus Studios latest greenlight announcement for Renovation Resort (7x60 – 2023).

The Corus Studios sales team is comprised of Rita Carbone Fleury, worldwide sales lead, Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing sales in Asia and Central Eastern Europe and Leyla Formoso, representing sales for Latin American and select European territories.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content available, visit www.corusstudios.com

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

