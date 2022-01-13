LiveMe Announces Winner of Its Record-Shattering Race as One Challenge

NEW YORK and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveMe, one of the most popular live video social networks in the world, has concluded the global Race as One challenge, which was held on its app from October 21-28, 2021. The champion, user name Tiger, who clinched the title with a record-breaking 7 million coins gift, won a Dodge car with a value of $30,000 as the grand prize. A thank-you video was recently shared online.
"I would like to thank LiveMe for holding such an amazing event that is truly the first of its kind," says the winner, champion of the 2021 Race as One challenge. "I'm thrilled to have won this event, and incredibly excited to receive this fantastic Dodge car as the prize. I can't wait to take the car out for a spin. Thank you, LiveMe! I love the app and its community!"
The Race as One challenge broke a new record for LiveMe, with an unprecedented number of users participating in the event. More than 30,000 users sent gifts, while 90% of mega users participated in the challenge, resulting in incredibly fierce competition among the app's biggest users. Moreover, more than three million gold coins were awarded in three hours, shattering its records.
LiveMe provides a platform for independent creators from around the world and all walks of life to showcase and monetize their unique talents. It enables them to do so through the app's virtual gifting economy, which has generated millions of dollars in revenue for the broadcasters.
About LiveMe
As one of the most popular live video platforms in the world, LiveMe creates real connections between people across all corners of the globe. Independent creators, such as musicians, singers, actors, DJs, comedians, or storytellers, can get in touch with their fan base and share their talents with them via the app.
LiveMe's mission is to enable its community of independent creators to succeed in an increasingly saturated digital environment, all the while abiding by a strict and unwavering commitment to security and safety. Its overriding objective is to make LiveMe the most vibrant and positive digital media channel for creators and fans alike.
LiveMe was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2018. It has launched both the iOS and Android versions of its app.
For more information, please visit: https://www.liveme.com/.
SOURCE LiveMe
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.