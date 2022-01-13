LUXIT Group Hires Daniel Escamilla as Vice President of Purchasing

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXIT Group, a leading global provider of innovative automotive lighting solutions, announced today that veteran purchasing professional Daniel Escamilla has joined the company as its Vice President of Purchasing.
Escamilla joins LUXIT Group with more than 25 years of purchasing management experience in the automotive industry, including 14 years working in the vehicle lighting industry in Mexico, Italy and the United States. Escamilla's expertise will allow him to organize and centralize the Purchasing function of the four companies that formed LUXIT group, following this week's announcement of its launch, said LUXIT Group CEO, Stephane Vedie.
"We are proud and excited to welcome Daniel as part of the LUXIT Group leadership team," Vedie said. "We have positioned LUXIT Group to be a global leader in next-generation technology for automotive small lamp, auxiliary lighting, and components for exterior and interior applications. Daniel's extensive experience will immediately strengthen our Purchasing and Supply chain organization."
Escamilla joins LUXIT Group after serving in various Purchasing leadership positions for Marelli, Automotive Lighting, Valeo and Nissan. He holds a master's degree in Management and Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Torino in Turin, Italy, and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Politecnico Nacional in Mexico City.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the talented team at LUXIT Group, particularly at this exciting time of transition and growth for the company," Escamilla said. "I look forward to putting my experience and skills to work to maximize our value to our customers."
About LUXIT Group
LUXIT (LUXITGroup.com) is a company of world-leading technology experts in vehicle small lamp design and manufacture, headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, serving OEMs and Tier 1 customers separately under two divisions. Myotek, the Tier 1 division, is highly regarded as a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative vehicle lighting. Myotek leverages global reach and logistical efficiency with its tech center in Irvine, California; international sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Taiwan, and China; and four manufacturing facilities in the United States, two in Taiwan, and two in China to serve OEM customers with unique solutions, competitive pricing, and aggressive time to market.
Sea Link, the Tier 2 division headquartered in Largo, Florida, is a leading supplier of vehicle lighting components and infotainment engineering and manufacturing solutions. Sea Link specializes in cost-effective, precision-quality complex die casting; thixomolding; injection molding; metallization; PCB assembly, and assembled components. Four U.S. manufacturing facilities and two in China facilitate the company's time-efficient solutions, backed by sales and engineering offices in both Michigan and China to serve Tier 1 customers.
CONTACT: Bonnie Osborn
bonnieosborn@comcast.net
916-212-9110
SOURCE LUXIT Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
