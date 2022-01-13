Hemostasis Analyzers Market Size Worth $6,490.24 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Hemostasis Analyzers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type [Laboratory Analyzer (Automated Systems, Semi-Automated Systems, and Manual Systems) and Point-of-Care Testing Systems], Test [Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time, D-Dimer Test, Fibrinogen Test, Prothrombin Time (PT) Test, and Others], and End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Setting, and Others)", published by The Insight Partners, the global hemostasis analyzers market is projected to reach US$ 6,490.24 million by 2028 from US$ 3,440.66 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3,440.66 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 6,490.24 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 188 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Test, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Hemostasis Analyzers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Siemens AG; Instrumentation Laboratory; Abbott; Sysmex Corporation; Nihon Kohden Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Roche Diagnostics; Diagnostica Stago; Helena Laboratories; and International Technidyne Corporation are among the key companies operating in the hemostasis analyzers market. Leading players are focusing on the launch of products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In August 2021, Siemens Healthineers launched Sysmex CN-3000 and CN-6000 Hemostasis Systems.

In North America, the US primarily holds the hemostasis analyzers market. The growth of the Hemostasis Analyzers Market in the US can be attributed to increasing organic developments by the market players, rising awareness among consumers for treatment, and increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses like blood disorders and cardiovascular diseases.

Hemostasis analyzers provide a quick and easy measurement of blood platelet levels. A coagulation test could help detect and prevent blood clots that could cause a heart attack. A coagulation analyzer can measure the speed of the coagulation pathway and the amounts of thrombolin and thromboplastin in less than a few minutes.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are likely to remain the most significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The CVDs are disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions. Some lifestyle-related issues that lead to cardiovascular diseases and difficulties are tobacco use, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. They increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Other risk factors for cardiovascular diseases are high blood pressure, diabetes, and increased cholesterol levels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally.

Based on product type, the hemostasis analyzers market is segmented into facial laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing systems. The laboratory analyzer segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is also expected to witness a higher CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Based on test, the hemostasis analyzers market is segmented into activated partial thromboplastin time, D-Dimer test, fibrinogen test, prothrombin time test, and others. The Prothrombin Time Test segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Boost Market Growth:

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of heart disorder, where the heart beats too fast, too slow, or irregularly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that around 2.7–6.1 million people suffer from AFib in the US. In 2017, around 166,793 death certificates mentioned AFib and were the leading cause of death in 26,077 cases. Every year over 454,000 hospitalizations were due to AFib in the US, and about 158,000 deaths occur due to atrial fibrillation.

Hemostasis Analyzers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end-user, the hemostasis analyzers market is segmented into hospitals/clinics, independent diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and others. The hospitals/clinics segment was the largest shareholder in the market in 2021, and the independent diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

SOURCE The Insight Partners