MAXIM TRUCK & TRAILER EARNS TOP AWARDS AS CANADIAN TRUCK AND BUS DEALERSHIP

Awards honor Maxim top dealer in Canada for Truck and Bus
WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Maxim Truck & Trailer, a Truck & Bus commercial dealership, has received the prestigious International Truck Presidential Award and the top IC Bus Diamond Award. Maxim was the only dealership in Canada to receive both awards, representing a tremendous accomplishment.
The Presidential Award honors the top eight percent of International Truck dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in terms of operating and financial standards, market representation, and most importantly, customer satisfaction. Only 14 dealers in North America earned this prestigious recognition in 2021. This is the second year in a row that Maxim has earned the Presidential Award.
The IC Bus Diamond Award goes to dealers who have made a tremendous impact on their community, customers, and the school bus industry. There are only 10 Winners in all of North America including Maxim Truck & Trailer as the sole winner in Canada.
"The Presidential and Diamond awards are the highest honors an International dealer can achieve from the company," said Mark Belisle, group vice president of Dealer Sales and Operations at Navistar.
Belisle continued, "These awards also recognize the effort and dedication of all the dealership's employees. A highly skilled, professional staff is a critical success factor for any commercial truck and bus dealership. Maxim is clearly committed to growing their business and being recognized by customers as the dealership of choice in their markets. I congratulate everyone at Maxim Truck & Trailer for their commitment to outstanding customer service, operational excellence and representation of the International Truck and IC Bus brands."
"These awards are a great honor for everyone at Maxim Truck & Trailer because they recognize all the hard work and professionalism we bring to customers in the Manitoba, Saskatchewan and North Western Ontario market areas," said Troy Hamilton, President of Maxim Truck & Trailer. "This past year has not been easy with all of the COVID and supply chain issues so I want to recognize the staff and team at Maxim Truck & Trailer who made these awards possible."
About Maxim Truck & Trailer
Maxim Truck & Trailer is a full-service International® Truck dealership serving customers in Winnipeg, Brandon, Regina, Prince Albert and Thunder Bay. Maxim is also an Idealease affiliate. Additional information is available atwww.maximinc.com.
About Navistar
Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is based in Lisle, Illinois with subsidiaries and affiliates that produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.
SOURCE Maxim Truck & Trailer Inc.
