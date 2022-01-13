United Imaging Announces Construction of a World-leading Intelligent R&D and Manufacturing Complex with an Investment of More Than USD 490 million

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the construction of United Imaging's brand new Manufacturing and R&D base of operations officially kicked off. With a total investment of USD 490 million and a planned footprint of about 420,000 square meters, the company is creating a modern campus that integrates functions such as technology research and development, intelligent manufacturing, international training, global branding etc., and can accommodate 8,000 to 10,000 employees. It was designed by Gensler, a top global architectural design company that once designed the Shanghai Tower, the world's 3rd tallest building. United Imaging's campus is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Dr. Xue Min, Chairman of United Imaging Group, highlighted, "The new complex will forge United Imaging as a world-leading, modern, intelligent, medical equipment R&D and manufacturing leader. With this great headway, United Imaging will largely boost its R&D and production capabilities and research abilities as a future-oriented enterprise."
Dr. Al Zhang, Chairman& CEO of United Imaging Healthcare, said that the company has grown from dozens of employees to hundreds and then thousands of employees in the past 10 years. The new campus will further accelerate momentum for future-oriented innovation and development for the company.
As the global R&D headquarters of United Imaging, the new campus will accelerate R&D and innovation of next-generation products and technologies, and promote the progress from R&D to industrialization of the company's full line of high-end medical equipment, core components and advanced technologies, including PET/MR, PET/CT, MR, CT, DR, RT, etc.
The new complex will also include a digital, intelligent super factory to promote automatic and intelligent manufacturing. Empowered by cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, big data and AI, the factory will achieve flexible scheduling, configuration, intelligent decision-making, automatic production and intelligent operation in the process of manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. etc., and thus greatly enlarge its supply capacity. Moreover, with the Shanghai headquarters at the center, United Imaging will increase its global production capability with a regional division of labor across the Changzhou factory, Wuhan base and U.S. production base.
Underpinned by the concept of people-oriented and sustainable development, the new campus will also feature circular passages via connecting bridges, open and connecting office areas, and the integration of rivers and city roads, celebrating the coexistence of humans and nature, and achieving an organic integration of people and landscape. A natural, comfortable, friendly, pleasant space will be created to help employees incubate innovation in a free and open environment.
SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.