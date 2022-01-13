ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

ORPALIS Imaging Releases Reading and Writing Support for 2D MaxiCode in its Barcode SDK

by PRNewswire
January 13, 2022 4:30 AM | 1 min read

MURET, France, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaxiCode barcodes

The MaxiCode symbology is primarily used in the US postal and shipment industry. It includes all information related to shipping, such as the address, tracking number, invoice information, service class, and more.

MaxiCode and other barcoding support in ORPALIS Imaging solutions

MaxiCode barcode reading and writing features are available in the ORPALIS SDKs:

Support for 2D MaxiCode barcodes will be shortly available in the end-user products and solutions of the company, including the productivity apps, Microsoft SharePoint solution, and Microsoft Power Automate Solutions.

ORPALIS SDKs and end-user solutions also include reading and writing support for:

  • 1D linear barcodes
  • 2D barcode symbologies: DataMatrix, Qr-Code and Micro Qr-Code, PDF417, Aztec Code.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.
In 2021, ORPALIS acquired the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.

Contact

Media Contact

Elodie Tellier, ORPALIS, 33 6 59 49 60 76, e.tellier@orpalis.com

SOURCE ORPALIS

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.