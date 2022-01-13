Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Size Worth $494.9 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 494.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Asia Pacific accounted for revenue share of 42.1% in 2020 owing to the high cancer prevalence and high mortality rate caused by cancer in the region

China is anticipated to witness a CAGR 8.7% over the forecast period, as the healthcare infrastructure is expanding rapidly, resulting in improving the cancer screening process and cancer treatment in China

Germany is expected to witness a CAGR 7.5% over the forecast period on account of the presence of advanced infrastructure & technology coupled with government support to revolutionize medical treatment

Manufacturers of chemo graded nitrile gloves are focusing on rising production capacity by expanding their facilities. For instance, in March 2020 , Hartalega purchased land to expand its glove production facilities in Malaysia

Furthermore, the market players are focusing expansion of business footprints globally. For instance, in December 2020 , Ansell Ltd. acquired the Primus brand to increase its presence in India

Read 100 page market research report, "Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2028", by Grand View Research

A surge in the pervasiveness of cancer is majorly attributed to various risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, lack of exercise, poor nutrition, and obesity. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the total number of estimated cancer cases was 19.3 million in 2020, with around 10 million deaths.

As the number of cancer patients is increasing each year, there has been a strong emphasis on the early diagnosis of cancer. Early detection and screening have resulted in increased demand for chemotherapy. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment market growth over the forecast period.

The demand for chemo graded gloves is rising rapidly as the number of cancer patients is rising across the globe. Manufacturers are focused on launching new high-quality gloves. For instance, in March 2021, V12 Health launched a new product line of chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves and TPET gloves.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market on the basis of region:

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Russia





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





Indonesia



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa

List of Key Players of Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market

Cardinal Health

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA , Inc.

, Inc. Halyard Health, Inc.

Tronex International, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Safeko

Check out more studies on gloves used in medical procedures, published by Grand View Research:

Disposable Medical Gloves Market – The global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market size was valued at USD 238.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2019 to 2028. Increasing cancer prevalence across the globe is expected to boost the demand for chemotherapy, resulting in driving the market.

Nitrile Gloves Market – The global nitrile gloves market size was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of the product in healthcare facilities coupled with an increasing number of latex allergies is expected to drive the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Advanced Interior Materials Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.