Fantasy Sports Market Records 4.84% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Inc. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Sports Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc., among others.

10+ – Including DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc., among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports)

Type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports) Geographies: North America (US), Europe (UK and Germany ), APAC ( China and India ), South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Fantasy Sports Market Share in Leisure Products Industry is expected to increase by USD 5.38 bn from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 45% among the other regions. The US is the key market for fantasy sports.

Vendor Insights-

The Fantasy Sports Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of new brands to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:

DraftKings Inc. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the brand name DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports for Cash.

FanDuel Inc. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the Fantasy product line.

Fox Corp. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the brand name Fantasy Football.

Regional Market Outlook

The fantasy sports market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for fantasy sports in North America.

The fantasy sports market in North America is primarily driven by the increasing number of players in the region. There are more than 50 million fantasy sports players in the region, and the number continues to increase each year. This is because fantasy sports platforms offer an enhanced user experience. Factors such as the popularity of football and strong Internet infrastructure further strengthen the market.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

Fantasy Sports Market Driver:

Launch of various apps for fantasy sports:

The introduction of fast communication networks and advances in smartphones have enabled people to play fantasy games on their phones. With the rising availability of low-cost smartphones, their demand is increasing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico, which is driving the growth of the mobile gaming segment. Moreover, with the availability of high-end smartphones, especially in growing economies such as China and India, the number of mobile gamers is increasing. Large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions offer an improved gaming experience.

Fantasy Sports Market Challenge:

Increasing traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports:

High traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports is a challenge for the market. E-sports tournaments allow gamers to compete through online platforms. They remove constraints related to time and location. The growth rate of e-sports is faster than fantasy sports as they offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment.

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Fox Corp., Roto Sports Inc., Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sportech Plc, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., and ViacomCBS Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

