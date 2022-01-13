Slone Partners Places Brian Hogan as Chief Financial Officer at InterVenn Biosciences

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Brian Hogan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at InterVenn Biosciences, a California-based biotechnology company that utilizes a proprietary high-throughput glycoproteomic interrogation platform using artificial intelligence and mass spectrometry for next-gen precision medicine.

Hogan brings more than 20 years of finance and leadership experience in public and private companies to InterVenn. Prior to joining the company, Brian was the CFO at Clear Labs. His previous roles also included: Senior Vice President of Global Finance and Accounting at Portola; CFO at Adicet Bio; and Vice President of Finance at Genomic Health. In his new role at InterVenn, Hogan will have responsibility for all aspects of finance and investor relations as the company accelerates its growth strategy to scale the company's capabilities, operations, and partnerships.

"Brian Hogan is an extremely smart and innovative financial executive with a track record of success throughout his career in the life sciences," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis. "He brings energy, passion, and vision to the InterVenn leadership team as the company expands its footprint in the liquid biopsy, diagnostics, and healthcare space."

"I am delighted to welcome Brian to InterVenn as our CFO," said Aldo Carrascoso, CEO of InterVenn. "The expansion of InterVenn's executive leadership team with this critical new hire is a significant step forward toward our ability to take the company to the next level. With his extensive experience in the life sciences industry, Brian's leadership within the financial function will be a driving force to scale our organization and help accelerate the growth of our innovative pipeline of liquid biopsy products and clinical solutions."

"We are happy to continue to add talent at InterVenn in partnership with Slone Partners," said Erwin Estigarribia, Chief Operating Officer at InterVenn. "They have what we believe is a critical understanding of our values and are able to match candidates to our needs where other recruiting organizations have struggled."

Hogan earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from California State University, Sacramento, and an MBA from Saint Mary's College of California.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT INTERVENN BIOSCIENCES

InterVenn Biosciences has developed a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker discovery and interrogation platform based on artificial intelligence-empowered mass spectrometry for next-gen precision medicine. The company is working on developing novel predictive tests in a range of indications, including ovarian, pancreatic, liver, prostate, lung, kidney and other cancers, as well as on tests for treatment response prediction and monitoring of treatment efficacy, and disease progression. https://intervenn.com



