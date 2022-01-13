Science and Technology of Advanced Materials Research: Review article on self-assembly as a key player for materials nanoarchitectonics receives the 2021 STAM Best Paper Award.

TSUKUBA, Japan, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A review article written by Katsuhiko Ariga of NIMS and colleagues published in Science and Technology of Advanced Materials in 2019 provides a comprehensive overview of recent progress of self-assembly in materials nanoarchitectonics. The review article was awarded the 2021 STAM Best Paper Award.

Areas covered in the award winning STAM paper by Ariga and colleagues [1]

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14686996.2018.1553108

"Self-assembly has been widely researched in chemistry, specifically supramolecular chemistry, says Ariga. "I believe that self-assembly can also be the next main player for nanotechnology and materials science, that is, materials nanoarchitectonics."

Ariga adds that recent research on self-assembly had led to the development of "architecting living-creature-like highly sophisticated systems" with a wide variety of components working together with synchronous harmony.

Ariga and his colleagues decided to write this paper because they had previously published an "epoch making review in STAM Challenges and breakthroughs in recent research on self-assembly" [2] and wanted to publish an updated review on similar topics but with different perspectives after a 10-year interval.

The paper is open access with 349 highly relevant references and covers three main areas: general examples of self-assembly research as a background to the review; general overview of self-assemblies at interfaces; and finally, self-assembly processes at more specific interfaces.

On receiving the 2021 STAM Journal's Best Paper Award and views about STAM, Ariga says: "I feel deeply honoured. STAM is a professional and friendly journal to read."

References

[1] Katsuhiko Ariga, Michihiro Nishikawa, Taizo Mori, Jun Takeya, Lok Kumar Shrestha & Jonathan P. Hill (2019) Self-assembly as a key player for materials nanoarchitectonics, Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, 20:1, 51-95, DOI: 10.1080/14686996.2018.1553108

[2] Katsuhiko Ariga, Jonathan P Hill, Michael V Lee, Ajayan Vinu, Richard Charvet & Somobrata Acharya (2008) Challenges and breakthroughs in recent research on self-assembly, Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, 9:1, DOI: 10.1088/1468-6996/9/1/014109

Fig. 1

Caption: Outline of nanoarchitectonics concept: organization of nanoscale unit to functional materials and systems with some unavoidable uncertainties balanced harmonization of various factors. (Credit Ariga etal STAM)

Further information about press release

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (STAM) Headquarters Office, National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)

Address: 1-2-1 Sengen, Tsukuba 305-0047

EMAIL: stam-info@ml.nims.go.jp

About NIMS and STAM

NIMS and Empa – Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology have jointed efforts to develop a flagship journal that provides highly-quality information on recent developments in materials science within an open access platform. The collaboration will strengthen the position of STAM in Europe.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/science-and-technology-of-advanced-materials-research-review-article-on-self-assembly-as-a-key-player-for-materials-nanoarchitectonics-receives-the-2021-stam-best-paper-award-301460252.html

SOURCE Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (STAM) Headquarters Office