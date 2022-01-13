CAPEX.com appoints skilled industry professional Andreas Lambrou as group CFO

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new CFO plans to improve, innovate, and expand the CAPEX.com business model. He has over 12 years of experience in the financial industry, having worked as an executive for several well-established brands in the sector. Mr. Lambrou has an extensive background in setting up Finance teams in multiple jurisdictions and working with banking institutions and payment providers worldwide.

"With his vast expertise, Andreas will help develop our financial strategies for 2022 and beyond, contributing to our growth through enhanced finance procedures, cost optimization, and significant revenue increase.

"I am confident we will have a long and productive collaboration, and I wish him a warm welcome as a new member of our team." – Wasim Zayed, Executive Director at Key Way Investments Ltd.

Before joining CAPEX.com, Andreas Lambrou worked as Group Head of Accounting and Finance for one of the largest retail groups in Cyprus, as well as Executive Director for companies licensed by DFSA in Dubai and FSC in Mauritius. He is also experienced in corporate reporting for publicly listed businesses.

2022 – looking ahead

During the past year, CAPEX.com has continued reshaping the way people trade by launching their proprietary X-branded line of services – StoX, QuantX, and ThematiX.

The recent product launches align with Mr. Lambrou's personal and professional objectives. "My goal is to make an impact, professionally and personally. Business-wise, I am happy to join CAPEX.com," he stated.

The new CFO expressed his enthusiasm about the company's plans. This includes Direct Market Access, through which clients will be able to trade their favorite assets on the physical market without the need for intermediaries.

About CAPEX.com

CAPEX.com is a leading global trading platform providing users with expert insights, tools, and resources to make markets accessible worldwide. Its professional trading platforms, robust technological infrastructure, and transparent trading conditions have propelled it as one of the most respectable brokers on the international stage.

Anchored by a global presence and regional expertise, CAPEX.com holds operating licenses from CySEC, ADGM FSRA, FSA, and FSCA. Visit www.capex.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram for more details and insights.

RW: 69.57% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

