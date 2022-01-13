Oswego Health Frontline Heroes to be Featured in Short-Form Documentary Series "Viewpoint" Hosted by Dennis Quaid

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A national production crew travelled to Oswego, NY on January 6th as part of a short-form documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid spotlighting frontline heroes and their response and commitment throughout the pandemic.

Viewpoint short-form documentary will be distributed to stations in all 50 states in Spring 2022.

"As a small community healthcare system, to receive this national recognition is truly a proud moment for our staff and a testament to their hard work," stated President and CEO, Michael Harlovic.

Interviewed as part of the short-form documentary, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Micheal Stephens, MD, shared "I am incredibly proud to be a physician here as Oswego Health is one of the last remaining, independent health care systems in the State of New York. This is incredibly important to me because we do not have another entity dictating what the healthcare needs are in our community. When we can maintain our autonomy, we can more effectively and efficiently identify the healthcare problems and needs of our community and I think in retrospect, that is what made an incredible difference for us during the pandemic. We were nimble, which afforded us the immediate opportunity to respond and collaborate with our local department of health, skilled nursing facilities, community providers, emergency responders, schools, and other organizations."

"When you build relationships under duress, and you look back over pandemics throughout history, you look at natural disasters or wars; these bonds that are built are incredibly strong. That's what we have here at Oswego Health and in this community. That's what happened throughout this pandemic and I am excited to see these relationships continue to grow."

Vice President of Clinical Services and Integrated Healthcare, Katie Pagliaroli, MS, BSN, RN, was also interviewed. "Seeing how truly dedicated our physicians, nurses and entire staff are to our patients, is something that keeps me motivated. Our providers are easily accessible; policies can be quickly updated and deployed; staff is engaged in the process; and we manage our pandemic response collectively as a team."

Anxiously waiting for the short-form documentary to debut later this Spring, Oswego Health plans on sharing this with their staff, the greater community, and hopefully potential recruits.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County's largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website http://www.oswegohealth.org.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid