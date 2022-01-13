Atlas Roofing Adds Three New Ventilation Products to Its Offerings | TruRidge® Rolled and HighPoint® Static Vents Complement Manufacturer's Ventilation Line

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation, a national leader in roofing materials, has announced the rollout of three new ventilation solutions designed to improve home energy efficiency, optimize roof performance, and reduce excessive attic heat and moisture that can contribute to structural damage. The ventilation products — TruRidge® PRO 25, HighPoint® AL 50 Slant Back and HighPoint® GL 50 Slant Back — complement Atlas Roofing's line of ventilation products.

The TruRidge® and HighPoint® vents are designed to work with the Atlas Signature Select® Roofing System and contribute to a code approved balanced attic ventilation system. Atlas is proud to include the new vents in its extensive line of roofing offerings, including high-performance asphalt shingles, underlayment and insulation. All three of the new vent products are designed with contractors and homeowners in mind and meet Atlas Roofing's exacting standards.

"The addition of these TruRidge® and HighPoint® vents to the Atlas ventilation system increases our product selection, giving consumers even more choices for their Atlas roofs," explains Paul Casseri, senior product manager for Atlas Roofing. "The vent components help create a seamless integration of Atlas products on one roof so it can work to peak performance."

The launch of TruRidge® PRO 25, HighPoint® AL 50 Slant Back and HighPoint® GL 50 Slant Back comes on the heels of the debut of the manufacturer's TruRidge® and HighPoint® Roof Ventilation exhaust systems in July 2020.

In developing the three new vents, Atlas sought to address even more needs in the market:

TruRidge® PRO 25 Rolled Exhaust Ventilation



The TruRidge® PRO 25 provides the best of both worlds — the rigidity of a sectional ridge vent with the flexibility of a lightweight roll for easy installation. The rolled vent lays flat to create a smooth roof ridge. The design includes Atlas Roofing's patented internal and external baffle system that protects from weather infiltration and nail, slot and center guides for straightforward installation. The rolled exhaust vent is designed for roof pitches 3/12 through 8/12. TruRidge® PRO 25 comes in rolls 25-feet long, 14 ¾-inch wide and 5/8 inch tall with a net free area (NFA) of 12-square inches per linear foot.

HighPoint® AL 50 Slant Back Roof-Mounted Vent

The HighPoint® AL 50 all-aluminum vents are designed to extend roof and shingle life with a one-piece base and throat that is durable and weathertight.

HighPoint® AL 50 includes fixed louvers and an 8-inch throat with a 50-square-inch NFA to maximize airflow. It works on roof pitches 3/12 through 8/12. HighPoint® AL 50 Slant Back Roof-Mounted Vent is available in black and weathered wood.

HighPoint® GL 50 Slant Back Roof-Mounted Vent

The HighPoint® GL 50 is constructed from heavy-duty galvanized steel with a one-piece base/throat design and fixed louvers. The 8-inch round throat provides 50-square-inches of NFA for unobstructed airflow and is ideal for roof pitches 3/12 through 8/12.

HighPoint® GL 50 is designed to extend roof and shingle life and is available in Black or Weathered Wood.

When properly installed, the new products meet or exceed national building code standards and U.S. Department of Energy recommendations. In addition, HighPoint® AL 50 and HighPoint® GL 50 are Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) and Florida Building Code approved.

The new ventilation products are also backed by the Atlas Warranty, which covers high-wind damage, black streaks caused by algae, manufacturer defects, roof system failures and more.

For more information about Atlas roofing ventilation products, visit AtlasRoofing.com/roof-ventilation.

