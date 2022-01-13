TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -

COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC. ("CPER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Exchange's bulletin dated January 11, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading, effective at market open on Friday, January 14, 2022.

________________________________________

FIORE GOLD LTD. ("F")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre") CXB of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of Fiore Gold Ltd. (the "Company ") in exchange for issuing 0.994 of a share of Calibre and a cash payment of C$0.10 for each Common Share by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement between the Company, Calibre and 1324716 B.C. Ltd. dated October 25, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by 99.79% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the shareholder meeting held on January 5, 2022. The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on January 10, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated December 2, 2021 in respect of the shareholder meeting held on January 5, 2022, and its news releases dated October 25, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on January 13, 2022, the Common Shares of the Company under the symbol F will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, January 14, 2022, the 9,585,250 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: All jurisdictions in Canada, except Quebec



Capitalization: Unlimited warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated November 30, 2021 of which 9,585,250 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HIVE.WT CUSIP Number: 43366H142

Further to the bulletin dated December 10, 2021, 19,170,500 special warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement. Each special warrant will automatically be exercised into one unit of the Company at an exercise price of $6.00 per special warrant. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, each warrant is exercisable for one common share on or before May 30, 2024, at an exercise price of $6 per share.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 29, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 14, 2022, the common shares of iMetal Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,346,074 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: IMR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45250A307 (new)

________________________________________

RIFCO INC. ("RFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Delist

Effective at the close of business, Friday, January 14, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Plan of Arrangement

The delisting of RIFCO Inc. results from a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving the Company and Chesswood Group Limited, a TSX-listed issuer. Under the Arrangement, the shareholders of RIFCO will receive consideration of $1.28 for each outstanding Company share held. Each RIFCO shareholder may elect to receive this consideration in the form of (i) cash, (ii) Chesswood common shares, or (iii) a combination of cash and shares. Aggregate consideration for the Arrangement is approximately $28,000,000 (on a fully diluted basis). Shareholders of the Company approved the Arrangement pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on December 17, 2021. The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted a final order in connection with the Plan of Arrangement on January 10, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the information circular of RIFCO Inc. dated November 25, 2021 and the Company's news releases dated October 27, 2021, December 17, 2021 and January 11, 2022.

________________________________________

22/01/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3 and 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,904,578 federal flow-through common shares ("FED FT Shares") and 8,595,883 Québec flow-through common shares ("QC FT Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.23 per FED FT Share and $0.24 per QC FT Share.



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $72,487 and 308,421 Broker Warrants

GloRes Securities Inc. - $87,500 and 367,753 Broker Warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $72,487 and 308,421 Broker Warrants

Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.23 per share until December 21, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 21, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC. ("DLCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's previously announced substantial issuer bid ("Bid"), which expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 11, 2022. Pursuant to the Bid, The Company has purchased for cancellation 1,781,790 Class A common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $3.75 per Class A common share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2021 and January 11, 2022.

________________________________________

FIORE GOLD LTD. ("F")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,045,066 common shares at a deemed price of $0.0821 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $250,000:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Denis Lavigneur NP 1,218,026 Eric Sprott NP 1,827,040

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated December 29, 2021.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 12 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 3 045 066 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,0821 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 250 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 2 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:

Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Denis Lavigneur NP 1 218 026 Eric Sprott NP 1 827 040

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 29 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 24,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 16, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 16, 2023, subject to accelerated expiry

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 24,000,000 shares with 24,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 16, 2019.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 14,634,148 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.205 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 31, 2021.

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 14 634 148 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,205 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 11 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 31 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. ("IGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2021:

Flow-through Units:

Number of Shares: 15,175,000 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share

Non-Flow-through Units:

Number of Shares: 2,700,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period











Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Rand Exploration Ltd. (RandyTurner) Y 1,000,000 non-flow-through shares John A. McDonald Y 100,000 non-flow-through shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 850,000 flow-through shares and [4 placees]

200,000 non-flow-through shares

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,800 cash and 18,000 finder's warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $3,600 cash and 36,000 finder's warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $42,000 cash and 420,000 finder's warrants

Odlum Brown Limited - $6,300 cash and 63,000 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 7, 2022, between the Company and Uravan Minerals Inc., in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the West Stewardson Uranium Property and a 1% net smelter royalty return that covers five mineral dispositions, both located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (together, the "Properties").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares and pay $35,000 in cash, in consideration for the acquisition of the Properties.

A finder received a finder's fee of 21,562 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 12, 2022.

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat datée du 7 janvier 2022, entre la société et Uravan Minerals Inc., concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts de la propriété West Stewardson Uranium et une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 1% qui couvre cinq dispositions minières, les deux localisées dans le Bassin Athabasca au nord du Saskatchewan (ensemble, les « propriétés »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 500 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement en espèces de 35 000 $ en compensation pour l'acquisition des propriétés.

Un intermédiaire a reçu 21 562 actions ordinaires de la société en tant qu'honoraire d'intermédiation.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 janvier 2022.

________________________________________

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:16 a.m. PST, Jan.12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated December 2, 2021:

Number of Securities: 10,432,783 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.48 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 40 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (6 placees) P 315,300

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. received a cash

commission totaling $221,470.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 22, 2021.

MÉTAUX OSISKO INCORPORATED (« OM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 décembre 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 10 432 783 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,48 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 40 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (6 souscripteurs) P 315 300

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Haywood Securities Inc. et Canaccord Genuity Corp. ont

reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 221 470 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.UN") (PVF.PR.U)

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 10, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,373,123 Equity LP Units and up to 801,918 Preferred LP Units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 14, 2022 to January 13, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

POCML 6 INC. ("POCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,700,000 common shares & 5,293,332 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share & $0.12 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,700,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase 1,700,000

common shares & 2,646,666 share purchase warrants ("Flow-Through

Warrants") to purchase 2,646,666 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per Warrant & $0.20 per Flow-Through Warrant for a 24-month period







Number of Placees: 24 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,083,333 [2 placees]





Agent's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns, PI Financial Corp, Foster & Associates, Raymond James

Ltd., Echelon Capital Markets, Leede Jones Gable Inc., and Hampton Securities

received an aggregate cash commission of $42,769.98.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

