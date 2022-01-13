SAN FERNANDO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kim Blackwell Is All Set To Launch Her New Book "From Stroke to Recovery: My Walk with God: A Guide to Recovery."
After her miraculous recovery, Kim is committed to sharing her process of recovery that did wonders for her.
Kim Blackwell was a 51-year-old active, independent, healthy, and Christian woman who was doing what she loved running an art business and working with a travel company. However, her life changed on that fateful day of October 8th 2008, when she suffered a massive stroke. Of course, recovery was a painful process, but what's more painful than recovering her physical body was recovering the things she needed to get her life back.
Through her new book "From Stroke to Recovery: My Walk with God: A Guide to Recovery," Kim Blackwell aims to share her amazing journey of how she made a miraculous recovery thanks to her faith and trust in God, knowing that he would help her walk through the many challenges that they faced over the years.
It is a testimony to her determination and perseverance that she was able to endure all the hardships and still obtain what she needed to make her life whole again. Today, she has everything from income, health, and transportation and only has God to thank for it. Along the way, she has also developed her own recovery plan, which she intends to share with others who want to bring their life back on track.
Book reviewer Barbara Bamberger Scott states, "Her advice doubtless serve as a welcome supportive resource for stroke victims and their families. Through her journey, families can now find solace by relating with the hardships faced by Kim Blackwell."
GoodReads reviewer Alejandro Barnes writes, "I recommend this novel not only for victims of stroke but for anyone who feels like life is always against them. The truth is that life is not against us, but we are being encouraged to conquer all the trauma and trials to grow into the person God has destined us to be!"
