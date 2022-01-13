Dennis Mcintyre Compiles True Life Experiences Of People In Coffee Shop Ministries

DACULA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Talented author, Dennis Mcintyre, releases a new book titled Coffee Shop Ministries, a compilation of stories of people from all walks of life to inspire readers and preach diversity.

Dennis Mcintyre is again looking to inspire as many people as possible across the globe and draw him closer to the Lord using impactful stories as he releases a new book titled Coffee Shop Ministries. The book is authored as a self-help guide, with Dennis looking to inspire readers from the stories of people from all walks of life. Coffee Shop Ministries is a collection of true encounters of everyday people, often over a cup of coffee or tea.

"Thank you for your gift of sharing God's love through your writings… especially for allowing me to sip tea at your 'Coffee Shop Cafe'. Just reading about the encounters added light to many dismal days. Oh, how I long for your coffee shop fellowship during these times." Isileen Webb (Florida)

Coffee Shop Ministries is particularly different as it adopts a distinct storytelling approach of relaying the encounters of different persons, showing the world the uniqueness of each individual and their journey through life. The book also sheds more light on the power of the Supreme Being and the need to establish a relationship with God. Each story covers periods of days, weeks, and several years, as Dennis shows readers the difference in every person's life experiences. His stories let him know that we are not going through this thing called life, alone. Even at our darkest hour, we can be comforted, often by a total stranger.

The book is available in hardcover and paperback versions and has already started to enjoy rave reviews from readers as well as characters in different stories. "I really love this book! I think you have done a great job. Only thing Joe and I didn't really care for were the names you gave us, Jane & Dick. Please feel free to use our real names we do not mind at all!" Joe and Debby (Alabama) - the couple's story in the chapter titled "The Young Couple."

For more information about Coffee Shop Ministries, the inspirational stories, and other works from Dennis Mcintyre, visit - http://www.dennisamcintyre.com/. The campaign continues across social media, including Twitter and Facebook.

