DEFENSE CONTRACTING ACTIVITY RE-AWARDED MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR ARMED PROTECTIVE SECURITY SERVICES CONTRACT BY USDA

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Contracting Activity, LLC (DCA) is proud to announce our competitive "armed protective-services" re-award by USDA's APHIS Wildlife Services contract located at the Pocatello Supply Depot in Idaho.
DCA's commitment to the highly critical, but one of the least publicly known globally impactful missions of U.S. federal agencies, has been exemplary from the start of our relationship with the USDA. Our continued competitive re-awards across all our customers are due to Team DCA's tireless commitment to federal and Department of Defense mission objectives.
DCA's commitment has yielded over $45 million in multi-agency protective services awards culminating in our largest award to date for a Federal Security Level – 5 (FSL-5) in 2021; FSL-5 the highest building security level as determined by the Department of Homeland Security. DCA is proven and trusted by the government to deliver the absolute best Armed Protective Force available by a contracted security company. DCA currently is the prime security and law enforcement services contractor for several USDA federal facilities through the United States.
"DCA's cadre of mission partners are responsible for the tremendous quality of services and growth provided to the USDA stakeholders and the award is symbolic of our team's commitment to excellence and to the protection of America's national security critical infrastructure. All our success has been due to the active engagement of our mission partners, Veterans First hiring priorities, and keeping with our emphatic commitment to 'people before profits' as our first mission," stated JP Snyder, President & CEO of Defense Contracting Activity.
About the USDA PSD
The USDA provides leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition, and related issues based on public policy, the best available science, and effective management. The mission of the PSD is to provide specialized products and services for the Animal Damage Control (ADC) program and others engaged in wildlife damage management programs.
About DCA
DCA is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and serves as prime contractor to the federal agencies and the Department of Defense. DCA is a multinational company with operations spanning Security, Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Cyber and Special Operations.
SOURCE Defense Contracting Activity
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.