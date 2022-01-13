Deborah Albers' newly released "A Dragon for Your Birthday: A Grandmother's Wish for Her Granddaughter with Autism" is a sweet tale of a grandmother's love

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Dragon for Your Birthday: A Grandmother's Wish for Her Granddaughter with Autism": a heartfelt story of hope, love, and faith in the future. "A Dragon for Your Birthday: A Grandmother's Wish for Her Granddaughter with Autism" is the creation of published author Deborah Albers, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is a social responsibility expert and has traveled the world teaching and speaking.

Albers shares, "Tegan is a little girl with autism, but that doesn't stop her grandmother from dreaming big when it comes to her future. Join this sweet girl on a magical journey where her grandma wishes great things for her, like a dragon for her birthday."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Albers' new book is an engaging story of a grandmother's wishes for a beloved little girl.

Albers offers readers a simple yet inspiring tale for their enjoyment and encouragement.

